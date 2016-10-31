Coordinating Council to hold open meeting

The Interagency Coordinating Council, which advises the North Dakota Department of Human Services on early intervention services for young children with disabilities, is meeting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, by the state video conference system.

Council members will receive updates on the Early Childhood Comprehensive Screening grant, the North Dakota Task Force on Substance Exposed Newborns’ final report, Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act referrals of drug-exposed children, and the High-Risk Condition list. Members will also discuss regional program data on Part C as the sole funding source for early intervention services.

The meeting is open to the public and will originate from the department’s offices at 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 1A in the Prairie and Rose Rooms. Interested individuals can attend the meeting at video conference sites across the state, including the South Central Human Service Center, 520 3rd St. N.W., room 317.