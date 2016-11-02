Sleepy driver injured in Benson County

Jeremy Nelson, 35, was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre on N.D. Highway 19, about 6 miles west of Minnewaukan in Benson County. At around 7:44 a.m. Nelson fell asleep behind the wheel, and the vehicle entered the north ditch and struck a field approach, the patrol said.

The Buick became airborne before landing in the ditch and rolling, the patrol said.

Nelson, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported by Leeds Ambulance Service to CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital in Devils Lake, N.D.

Benson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.