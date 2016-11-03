Where: The Arts Center, 115 2nd Ave. SW.

Details: The Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The new exhibit at the Arts Center explores how Native Americans see themselves fitting into their community as well as a larger world around them.

"In Our Own Words: Native Impression" is an exhibit of 12 portraits made by Daniel Heyman, a printmaker from Princeton University who came to North Dakota by invitation of University of North Dakota faculty Kim Fink, printmaker, and Lucy Ganje, a graphic designer.

Heyman drew images of 12 Native Americans from North Dakota's four reservations, then carved those images into wood to create large-scale, reduction color woodcut portraits. The prints were created at Sundog Multiples, a student-focused printshop founded by Fink at UND.

Sally Jeppson, Arts Center gallery manager, said Cyndi Wish, Arts Center director, knows Heyman and he had talked to Wish about the idea of doing a project like this well before the UND project started.

"We talked about (the center) doing this, then found out UND was putting it (the project) together and doing it with him (Heyman)," Jeppson said.

Jeppson said the exhibit displays the feelings and words of Native Americans.

Heyman, Fink and Ganje, along with Leigh Jeanotte, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and director of UND's American Indian Student Services, went in search of Native Americans who gave their consent to be part of the exhibit. The four people worked with tribal colleges to contact Native Americans to interview.

Ganje interviewed the Native Americans, using some of the information collected as art to accompany each portrait.

According to information provided by the North Dakota Museum of Art, each portrait and accompanying broadside tell the story of a people whose cultures were challenged and overrun by others.

The project was funded by a Summer Faculty Research Grant from Princeton University and a 2014 Arts and Humanities Scholarship Initiative grant by the UND's College of Arts and Sciences, the Myers Foundations and UND's Department of Art and Design.

The exhibit tour is supported by the North Dakota Art Gallery Association.