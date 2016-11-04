House candidates discuss ACA, Second Amendment, terrorism

Voters will choose between incumbent Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and challengers Chase Iron Eyes, a Democrat, and Jack Seaman, a Libertarian, for the lone U.S. House seat on Election Day.

Cramer said his first choice with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would be to repeal it and replace it with a health care plan that he wants to do. He said some of the mandates are "clobbering" small businesses and job creators.

"For example, 30 hours being full time, that is a job killer," he said. "That is an incentive for businesses to not let people work more than 29 hours. The requirement at 50 employees is an incentive to not hire more than 50 employees. We have to eliminate those kinds of things."

An employee must work at least an average of 30 hours a week or 130 hours a month to be considered full time, and employers with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees must offer coverage to them or be fined, according to irs.gov.

He also said there are some egregious coverage requirements. For example, ranching couples in their 60s and 25-year-old men are required to have comprehensive coverage that they don't need at their age.

"It is all just designed for people to pay more than they should have to pay, so the fund can raise more money," he said. "It is just an unnecessary tax and burden to create some incentive for people to not even have insurance in many respects."

Iron Eyes said the ACA should not be scrapped and should be salvaged. He said job creators and small businesses should not be punished if their employees aren't purchasing insurance.

"You've got to remember that we can't punish the small clinics and the businesses," he said. "Any time you fine somebody, it is almost counterproductive, so that is one thing I would change on that."

Seaman said the ACA should be repealed and shouldn't be replaced with another health care plan. He said it isn't the government's job to interfere in the health care marketplace.

"I think a lot of Republicans talk about how they want to replace it and how they want a free market health care system," he said. "Well, if the government is interfering in the market, then it is not a free market."

Protecting the Second Amendment

Cramer said he will resist any effort to try and restrict legal gun ownership for people who have a legal right to own one under the Constitution. He wants to see a national conceal and carry law because problems are created for people traveling from state to state.

He also said the House passed a comprehensive mental health law that allows for more family intervention and communication to make it more difficult for people who have mental illness issues who might be a danger to themselves and others to purchase a firearm.

"We could certainly find some ways to responsibly use mental health data, but at the same time we can't prejudge people and that is what some people want to do," he said.

Iron Eyes said there needs to be more protective steps - a "proper vetting" - so it is more difficult for people who are either known terrorists or show a propensity of violence or mental instability to get a firearm.

"Almost 100 percent of North Dakotans are responsible gun owners," he said. "Nobody wants potential terrorists to obtain those kind of weapons - assault weapons."

Seaman said he will vote in favor of the Second Amendment whenever he has an opportunity. He doesn't think further restrictions should be added.

"I put a lot of stock into the line 'shall not be infringed' when it comes to the Second Amendment," he said.

Reducing terrorism

Cramer said the United States' borders and laws for immigration - illegal and legal - need to be tightened up to make sure the right people are getting into the country. He said a law was passed that requires certification by the FBI director, the director of Homeland Security and the director of intelligence of every refugee coming from Syria or Iraq.

"We can beef up or security, our intelligence capabilities (without infringing on personal privacy) and secure our borders and our refugee and immigration programs," he said. "Keep us compassionate but don't allow people in that shouldn't be in."

He also said the military needs to be strengthened so the U.S. can take the fight to terrorists on their land versus waiting for them to come to the U.S. He said the U.S. has to be more certain and aggressive on taking the fight to terrorists where they live.

In order to reduce terrorism, the U.S. needs to be smart about its international posturing, Iron Eyes said. He said terrorists aren't attacking the U.S. because they hate the country's freedom, but they are attacking the country because their families are being drone bombed. He said the U.S. needs to promote education for war-torn and impoverished countries to help prevent people from becoming radicalized.

"But in order to do that, we've also got to hold up our end of the bargain, which means we can't go around regime-changing people," he said.

Seaman said he would propose a non-interventionist foreign policy. He said a majority of Americans don't feel safer now than they did before 9/11.

"We have been intervening in the Middle East for 15 years," he said. " We need to get out and stay out of the Middle East and stop the bombing and meddling and arming of certain factions."

Seaman also said the U.S. is $20 trillion in debt. The U.S. national debt has surpassed $19 trillion, according to TreasuryDirect.

"We don't have the money to intervene militarily all over the globe," he said.

Open borders?

All three candidates agreed that the U.S. should not have open borders.

Cramer said the U.S. should be able to determine who comes into the country and who doesn't.

" I don't know if you have to build a physical wall - that is one area where I don't necessarily agree with Donald Trump that we have to have a concrete or wooden or some sort of physical wall - but rather we should be able to have a series of technology advancements, use of UAVs, sensors, more border patrol, more border protection personnel, use of Homeland Security assets, vessels in the Gulf and our oceans," he said.

He said illegal immigration is a threat to jobs for Americans, and the U.S. had the lowest workforce participation rates since the 1970s.

"We need to make sure Americans are working first before we turn it over to illegal, undocumented workers," he said. "We need to be able to beef up requirements for that so a high percentage of them are allowed in based on our economy and the work that is available."

Iron Eyes said the U.S. needs intelligent border control and should make it possible for immigrants to stay in the country, obtain citizenship and become participating members of the nation's democracy.

"We don't need to exclude anybody, but we need to be very smart, very vigilant, especially with people coming from war-torn countries with a history of not liking America," he said. "I'm not saying we exclude them at all, but they should be vetted. I don't see anything wrong with that. But to categorically exclude people that is foolish and impractical."

Seaman said the U.S. needs to know who is coming into the country. He said the current system is "severely flawed" and is one of the contributors to the amount of undocumented workers in the U.S. He believes people should be able to come into the country freely as long as they can be vetted with a background check and health screening and issued a Social Security number so they can begin paying taxes.

Debate in front of an audience

Iron Eyes said Cramer won't debate him in front of an audience. He said he debated Cramer on two radio shows and once on Prairie Public.

"It was all in a studio," he said. "I kind of feel robbed a bit."

Cramer said he debated Iron Eyes three times and two of the debates were with a live radio audience. He said he has never turned down a debate.

"Chase is a very desperate young man. I have never been invited to a debate in front of a live audience. I don't know what the point of a live audience is," he said. "We debated on two live radio shows where as many as 100,000 people could have been listening and have the opportunities to ask questions."