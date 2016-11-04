Bicyclist injured in Griggs County crash dies

Leslie Ronnigen, 67, was riding a Schwinn Typhoon bicycle north on Griggs County Road 19. Rick Rahif, 52, Cooperstown, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup north on Griggs County Road 19.

The patrol said the Dodge was behind the bicycle, and the Dodge driver didn’t see the bicycle, attempted to to avoid it, struck the bicycle and knocked Ronnigen off the bicycle.

The patrol said charges against the driver are pending.