UND receives funding for Antarctica research

The award funds UND research that will study a large body of ice buried beneath a meter of debris in east Antarctica. Several students will participate in the project by conducting fieldwork in Antarctica, making measurements in the lab, attending meetings, participating in outreach activities and producing videos.

Early analyses of the ice suggest it could be more than a million years old, making it some of the oldest in the world, according to a news release.

Further research on the ice could help scientists better understand the processes involved in its survival for long periods of time.