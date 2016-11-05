Highway patrol car, hotel vandalized

The highway patrol car had "NDSPL" sprayed on the side door. The Kelly Inn on North 12th Street had an obscene phrase ".... THEPOLICENDPL" painted on an exterior wall.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $100.

Police said the vandalism happened from 6 Wednesday night to 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

That same night, several instances of #NODAPL graffiti were reported around town, including on Memorial Bridge and at Sertoma and Kiwanis parks.