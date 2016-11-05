Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Highway patrol car, hotel vandalized

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:28 a.m.

    BISMARCK—A highway patrol car and the wall of a hotel, where out-of-town troopers are staying as they police the Dakota Access protests, were spray painted with graffiti on Wednesday night, according to Bismarck Police.

    The highway patrol car had "NDSPL" sprayed on the side door. The Kelly Inn on North 12th Street had an obscene phrase ".... THEPOLICENDPL" painted on an exterior wall.

    Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $100.

    Police said the vandalism happened from 6 Wednesday night to 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

    That same night, several instances of #NODAPL graffiti were reported around town, including on Memorial Bridge and at Sertoma and Kiwanis parks.

    Explore related topics:Newsstatebismarckbriefs
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement