Lisbon hit-and-run crash victim identified

Law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased female in the east ditch of Highway 32 at around 9 a.m. Thursday. The investigation revealed Ilina Valkova, 44, of Lisbon was walking northbound along the highway when she was struck from behind by a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup.

The driver, Paul Vincent, 30, Cooperstown, N.D., fled the scene but was arrested later on Friday in Cooperstown, the patrol said. Vincent had hidden his vehicle near Gwinner, N.D., after the crash. Vincent is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony, and is being held in the Barnes County Correctional Facility.

The crash remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information that would assist with this investigation, call North Dakota State Radio at 1-800-472-2121 or the North Dakota Highway Patrol Fargo office at (701) 239-8960.