Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two injured in multiple vehicle crash near Manning

    By Sun Staff Today at 11:49 a.m.

    Two people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Friday, Nov. 4 south of Manning, N.D., the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

    A Dodge Dakota was stopped northbound on N.D. Highway 22 waiting for southbound traffic to clear so it could turn west on 17th Street Southwest. A Chevrolet work truck, driven by Nicholas Sachs, 21, High Hill, Mo., stopped behind the Dodge Dakota.

    A Chevrolet Silverado passed the stopped vehicles on the right, followed by a Honda Pilot doing the same. The Pilot struck the rear of the Silverado, causing damage to the rear end of the Silverado and front end of the Pilot.

    Shortly after, a Toyota Camry, driven by MIchelle Herman, 47, Bismarck, traveling northbound behind the Pilot struck the Chevrolet work truck at a high speed, injuring both drivers.

    Herman, Sachs and the Chevrolet Silverado driver were transported to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson. Herman and Sachs were both wearing seat belts.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateCrashmanninginjured
    Advertisement
    randomness