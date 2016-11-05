Two injured in multiple vehicle crash near Manning

A Dodge Dakota was stopped northbound on N.D. Highway 22 waiting for southbound traffic to clear so it could turn west on 17th Street Southwest. A Chevrolet work truck, driven by Nicholas Sachs, 21, High Hill, Mo., stopped behind the Dodge Dakota.

A Chevrolet Silverado passed the stopped vehicles on the right, followed by a Honda Pilot doing the same. The Pilot struck the rear of the Silverado, causing damage to the rear end of the Silverado and front end of the Pilot.

Shortly after, a Toyota Camry, driven by MIchelle Herman, 47, Bismarck, traveling northbound behind the Pilot struck the Chevrolet work truck at a high speed, injuring both drivers.

Herman, Sachs and the Chevrolet Silverado driver were transported to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson. Herman and Sachs were both wearing seat belts.