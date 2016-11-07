Man dies in rollover near Fordville
A Texas man died Sunday morning, Nov. 6, in a rollover near Fordville, N.D., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The man, 27, from Mission, Texas, was driving southbound on N.D. Highway 32 when he entered the east ditch for an unknown reason, the patrol said. The driver overcorrected to the right and drove back onto the road where he lost control. The vehicle re-entered the east ditch and rolled.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The patrol is investigating the crash.