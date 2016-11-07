NDHP identifies Texas man in fatal rollover

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Texas man who died Sunday, Nov. 6, in a rollover near Fordville, N.D.

Rigoberto Alvarez, 27, Mission, Texas, was driving southbound on N.D. Highway 32 when he entered the east ditch for an unknown reason, the patrol said. The driver overcorrected to the right and drove back onto the road where he lost control. The vehicle re-entered the east ditch and rolled.