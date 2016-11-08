Search
    Identity of driver killed in off-road vehicle rollover released

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:50 a.m.

    GRAFTON, N.D.—A 61-year-old Grafton woman killed when she lost control of her utility vehicle Saturday night, Nov. 5, near Grafton has been identified.

    The off-highway vehicle, a 2012 Polaris Ranger UTV, was northbound on 159th Avenue Northeast around 7 p.m. when Gail Marie Osowski made an abrupt left turn and lost control, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a report. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

    Osowski was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the patrol said.

