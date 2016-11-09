‘Jury duty’ scam circulating again, Stenehjem warns

BISMARCK – Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warns North Dakota residents that the “jury duty” scam is once again circulating in North Dakota.

In this scam, the scam artist calls pretending to be a law enforcement officer, claims that the resident has missed jury duty, and threatens to have the person arrested unless they pay a fine immediately.

In some variations of the scam, the supposed officer instructs the consumer to buy prepaid cash cards or gift cards and then read off the numbers from the back of those cards. In other variations, the scam artists offer a “discount” on the supposed fine if the consumer sends cash via overnight delivery.

Stenehjem said no court will ever make calls threatening to arrest someone for having missed jury duty.

