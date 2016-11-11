A complaint filed on Nov. 2 against Michael Rivera adds one more charge to the 20-plus counts of surreptitious intrusion and promoting sexual performances he already faces. Rivera, 29, is accused of serially peeping on women in their dressing rooms in stores throughout Bismarck.

The new complaint alleges Rivera followed an adult woman into the dressing room at the Bismarck Target and used his iPhone to record under the dressing room door. The recordings allegedly show her nude from the waist down.

A woman identified herself to authorities as the person captured in the photos and said she did not give Rivera permission to record her, according to the complaint.

No initial court date has been scheduled for Rivera on the new charge. Rivera's attorney did not immediately respond to a message for comment left at his office on Thursday.

Rivera was first charged in June with one count of criminal attempt on allegations that he recorded a minor under a dressing room door at Target. In a later review of his computer, investigators found evidence to charge him in August with conducting similar acts throughout the city. These two cases were recently joined, and Rivera is scheduled for trial in those two cases on Jan. 30.

Rivera worked for the U.S. Marshals Office for about a year prior to his initial arrest, Paul Ward, U.S. Marshal for the District of North Dakota, said in August. He was suspended immediately after he was detained, and then put on an indefinite, unpaid suspension 10 days later. He could not be reached for an update on Thursday afternoon.