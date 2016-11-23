Search
    ND leaders call on Obama to approve pipeline easement

    By Sun Staff Today at 9:52 a.m.
    Pictured from left: U.S. Corps of Engineers Omaha District Commander Col. John Henderson, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Historic Preservation Officer John Eagle and Congressman Kevin Cramer lead a group of participants in a field examination of the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site in Morton County near Lake Oahe Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Submitted photo.

    FARGO - Three Republican North Dakota leaders urged President Barack Obama in a letter Wednesday, Nov. 23 to order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline across Lake Oahe.

    The letter, signed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer, also called on the White House to provide federal assistance to law enforcement "in order to maintain public safety, which has been threatened by ongoing — and oftentimes violent — protest activity."

    "Your inaction on the pending easement has created undue hardship and uncertainty for area residents, private landowners, tribal members, construction workers and law enforcement personnel," the letter reads.

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BytY7LoyY6fESW5XOE1Qdmc1Qms/view

