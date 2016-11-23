ND leaders call on Obama to approve pipeline easement

The letter, signed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer, also called on the White House to provide federal assistance to law enforcement "in order to maintain public safety, which has been threatened by ongoing — and oftentimes violent — protest activity."

"Your inaction on the pending easement has created undue hardship and uncertainty for area residents, private landowners, tribal members, construction workers and law enforcement personnel," the letter reads.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BytY7LoyY6fESW5XOE1Qdmc1Qms/view