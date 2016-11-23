Cease and desist order issued against Elite Supplies

Lester, doing business as Elite Supplies, is believed to be operating a “invoice scam” or “toner pirate scheme” designed to deceive businesses into overpaying for copier toner they never ordered or received.

The attorney general received complaints indicating that Lester had specifically targeted libraries in the state. There is reason to believe she may have also been targeting care facilities, professional offices and other businesses across the state.

After receiving complaints, Consumer Protection Division investigators made contact with Lester, who vaguely promised to cooperate. However, Lester then told investigators she deleted records pertaining to the North Dakota businesses that filed complaints, and subsequently refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Any suspicious incidents should be reported to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-472-2600 or (701) 328-3404.