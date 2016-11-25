Tank rupture spills oil extraction byproduct

The spill, which occurred about 1½ northeast of Lignite in northwestern North Dakota, was at a site operated by Condor Petroleum, according to the state health department. About 10 barrels of produced water were recovered, with some of the spill spraying cropland.

Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas extraction, the DOH said. The agency, along with North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, are continuing to investigate the spill, which was reported Tuesday.