    Tank rupture spills oil extraction byproduct

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:47 a.m.

    LIGNITE, N.D. — A saltwater tank rupture Friday, Nov. 18, in Burke County has caused a spill of about 190 barrels of produced water.

    The spill, which occurred about 1½ northeast of Lignite in northwestern North Dakota, was at a site operated by Condor Petroleum, according to the state health department. About 10 barrels of produced water were recovered, with some of the spill spraying cropland.

    Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas extraction, the DOH said. The agency, along with North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, are continuing to investigate the spill, which was reported Tuesday.

