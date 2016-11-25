Elite Supplies banned from doing business

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a cease and desist order Wednesday, Nov. 23, banning Krystle Lester and her business Elite Supplies of Anaheim, Calif., from doing business in the state. The order was issued because of alleged violations of the consumer fraud law and refusal to cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation, according to a statement from the Office of Attorney General.

Lester, doing business as Elite Supplies, is believed to be operating an “invoice scam” or “toner pirate scheme” designed to deceive businesses into overpaying for copier toner they never ordered or received.

The attorney general received complaints indicating that Lester had specifically targeted libraries in the state. There is reason to believe she may have also been targeting care facilities, professional offices and other businesses across the state.

After receiving complaints, Consumer Protection Division investigators made contact with Lester, who vaguely promised to cooperate. However, Lester then told investigators she deleted records pertaining to the North Dakota businesses that filed complaints, and subsequently refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Any suspicious incidents should be reported to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-472-2600 or (701) 328-3404.