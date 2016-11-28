Victim of Saturday accident near Garrison identified

Shaunita Haycock, 26, Roseglen, N.D., was killed when the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer she was driving rolled multiple times.

A passenger, Susan Bear, was injured in the accident.

Haycock had been traveling west on Highway 37 when the vehicle drove onto the north shoulder. Haycock overcorrected causing a skid, and the Blazer left the roadway and rolled.

Haycock was pronounced dead at the scene. Bear was transported to Garrison before being transferred to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Both people were wearing seat belts.