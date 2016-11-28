Travel alert extended to portions of northwest N.D.

The travel alert remains in effect for central North Dakota including Minot, Bismarck, Bottineau, Madan, Washburn, Linton and surrounding areas.

A travel alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions and use caution while traveling.

For road information, call 511 or go to www.dot.nd.gov.