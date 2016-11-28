$100,000 Powerball prize claimed
A North Dakota Powerball player claimed his $100,000 Powerball with Power Play prize late Friday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Lottery.
John Azure Jr. from West Fargo hit it big on Nov. 19 with a quick pick ticket, the North Dakota Lottery said. Azure said he is going to use his winnings to pay off his ATV and put some money toward a demolition derby car.
The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Nov. 30, draw is $40 million. For winning numbers and more information, visit www.lottery.nd.gov.