I-94 closed between Mandan and Dickinson

A no travel advisory is in effect for Bismarck, Mandan, Minot and surrounding areas.

A travel alert is in effect for Grand Forks, Williston, Dickinson, Valley City and surrounding areas.

Motorists should be advised that snow plow operators have been working since early morning hours and throughout the day. NDDOT snow plows in the Bismarck/Mandan metro area will continue to operate throughout the evening and plows in rural areas will resume operation early tomorrow morning.

Motorists should also be aware that travel conditions can change quickly and blowing and drifting snow with heavy accumulation throughout the night will continue to create hazardous driving conditions and roads could become blocked, especially at bridges or sheltered areas.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or visit http://www.dot.nd.gov.