I-94 closed between Mandan and Dickinson
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 94 from Mandan to Dickinson due to the roadway becoming blocked with heavy snow. In addition conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow, causing long stretches of icy roads and near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions.
A no travel advisory is in effect for Bismarck, Mandan, Minot and surrounding areas.
A travel alert is in effect for Grand Forks, Williston, Dickinson, Valley City and surrounding areas.
Motorists should be advised that snow plow operators have been working since early morning hours and throughout the day. NDDOT snow plows in the Bismarck/Mandan metro area will continue to operate throughout the evening and plows in rural areas will resume operation early tomorrow morning.
Motorists should also be aware that travel conditions can change quickly and blowing and drifting snow with heavy accumulation throughout the night will continue to create hazardous driving conditions and roads could become blocked, especially at bridges or sheltered areas.
All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or visit http://www.dot.nd.gov.