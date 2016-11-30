Interstate 94 reopens between Mandan, Dickinson

A travel alert is now in effect for the Bismarck, Mandan, Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Valley City and surrounding areas. Areas and speeds are reduced due to compacted snow and ice on the roadway.

Under a travel alert motorists should expect to encounter areas of challenging winter weather that can produce hazardous driving conditions on roadways. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert for rapidly changing conditions that might make travel difficult or cause delays. A travel alert has the potential to change to a no-travel advisory if conditions deteriorate.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is cautioning travelers to monitor road conditions as weather conditions changes and to drive carefully. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or online at www.dot.nd.gov.