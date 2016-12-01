Sen. Heitkamp to meet with Trump on Friday

The Republican Trump won 63 percent of the vote in North Dakota in the November election.

In an interview with The Hill, Trump transition aide Jason Miller did not say whether Heitkamp is being considered for a role in the administration.

Heitkamp this week said she is ready to work with Republicans on "clean coal" technologies, telling The Hill: "My priority is standing up for North Dakota, not party politics. The reason I'm in the U.S. Senate is to work with Republicans and Democrats to get things done."

Trump on Friday is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jay Cohen, former U.S. ambassador John Bolton and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.