No apparent survivors in small plane crash near Fargo

    No apparent survivors in small plane crash near Fargo

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:15 p.m.

    FARGO -- A plane crash south of Fargo Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, appears to have no survivors, according to radio transmissions between emergency workers responding to the scene.

    No details were immediately available, but emergency radio broadcasts indicated a plane, possibly a small Cessna, crash-landed about 4:15 p.m. Thursday near the Wild Rice River about 2 miles south of 52nd Avenue and about a mile east of Interstate 29.

    There was no immediate official word regarding casualties, but radio conversation between emergency workers indicated there may have been no survivors and ambulance calls were canceled.

