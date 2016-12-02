Man injured in Casselton crash

The crash occurred at 5:33 p.m.

The patrol said Edward Anderson, 60, Alice, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck west on I-94 in the right lane. James Haick, 62, Rothsay, Minn., was driving a 2002 Freightliner semitrailer in the left lane of 94 behind Anderson.

The patrol said Anderson lost control of the Ranger, it swerved into the left lane in front of the Freightliner and was struck by the semi. The Ranger went into the median and rolled.

Anderson didn’t wear a seat belt. He was transported by Casselton Ambulance to Essentia Hospital in Fargo for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Haick wore a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.