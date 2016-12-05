ND man dies in Saturday crash

The crash occurred at 7:50 a.m. 13 miles northeast of Devils Lake on Ramsey County Road No. 3.

The patrol said Darell Sainsbury was northbound on the road driving a 2001 Ford F150 pickup when the vehicle drifted into the east ditch. Sainsbury attempted to correct the action and lost control of the pickup, which crossed the road and rolled in the west ditch, the patrol said.

Sainsbury was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, the patrol said.

Sun Staff