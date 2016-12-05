One killed in accident near New Town

The patrol said Hilarion Gomez, 46, Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2012 Ford pickup with a trailer westbound on N.D. Highway 23 about 10 miles west of New Town when he lost control and the pickup and trailer jackknifed.

Manning was traveling eastbound on the highway, swerved to avoid the striking the trailer, but collided with it head on, the patrol said.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene. Gomez was not injured.

Two passengers in the Dodge, Jeffrey Hespe, 24, Watford City, and Tyler Barrie, 27, Hillman, Mich., were injured and transported to the Stanley Hospital.

The drivers and Hespe were wearing seat belts; Barrie was not.