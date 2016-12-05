Sheriff's deputies discovered the remains Friday, Dec. 2, while searching a specific location for the missing woman, Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights, Minn. The suspect, Timothy Barr, told authorities where to look, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are not certain that the human remains are Newell's. The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

Barr was charged Monday, Dec. 5, in Cass County District Court with two felonies: manslaughter and duty in accident involving death or injury.

Barr is currently in custody in Minnesota awaiting an extradition hearing in regards to the Cass County charges.