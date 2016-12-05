I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown closing at 5:30 p.m. today

The NDDOT said motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

Road condition information is available on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.