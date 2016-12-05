I-94 closed from Dickinson to Valley City

In addition conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow, causing long stretches of icy roads and near-zero visibility at times, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

Motorists should be aware the following advisories are still in effect:

* No travel advisories are in effect for Bismarck/Mandan, Williston, Jamestown, Minot, Grand Forks and surrounding areas. Motorists should take no travel advised seriously as those motorists who choose to travel at their own risk may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely

* A travel alert is in effect for western North Dakota, including Dickinson and surrounding areas, as well as for eastern North Dakota including Grand Forks and surrounding areas. Conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 or visit www.dot.nd.gov.