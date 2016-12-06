Search
    Tickets to go on sale Friday for Journey concert at Fargodome

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:57 a.m.

    FARGO — Rock band Journey will take another trip to the Fargodome on March 24.

    The group, featuring founding guitarist Neal Schon, bassist Ross Valory and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, is known for anthems like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways" and ballads "Lights" and "Faithfully."

    The group played the Dome in 2006.

    Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, for $35, $49.50, $69.50 and $99.50. Tickets are available at the Fargodome box office, online at www.fargodome.com, or by phone at (855) 694-6367.

