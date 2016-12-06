Three men still being sought, accused of crimes at pipeline protest
MANDAN, N.D.—Three persons are still being sought early this week for what the Morton County Sheriff's Department said were felony crimes during a Dakota Access Pipeline protest on Oct. 27.
The crimes took place, said the department, near the Backwater Bridge, a flashpoint for protest activities.
Brennan Nastacio is wanted on a terrorizing offense, accused of threatening a person by walking toward him with a knife causing him to fear for his safety, said the department.
The other two—Michael Fasig and Israel Hernandez— are wanted on reckless endangerment charges, accused of ramming a truck driven by another person creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, said the department.
Anyone with information on the three is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 701-667-3330. A notice for their arrest was originally released last week.
