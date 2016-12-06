Search
    Three men still being sought, accused of crimes at pipeline protest

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:00 a.m.

    MANDAN, N.D.—Three persons are still being sought early this week for what the Morton County Sheriff's Department said were felony crimes during a Dakota Access Pipeline protest on Oct. 27.

    The crimes took place, said the department, near the Backwater Bridge, a flashpoint for protest activities.

    Brennan Nastacio is wanted on a terrorizing offense, accused of threatening a person by walking toward him with a knife causing him to fear for his safety, said the department.

    The other two—Michael Fasig and Israel Hernandez— are wanted on reckless endangerment charges, accused of ramming a truck driven by another person creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, said the department.

    Anyone with information on the three is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 701-667-3330. A notice for their arrest was originally released last week.

