    Pipeline leak spills oil into creek near Belfield

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:00 a.m.

    BELFIELD, N.D. — A pipeline leak resulting in an oil spill about 16 miles northwest of Bellfield has prompted the North Dakota Department of Health to send staff to the site.

    The leak was reported Monday, Dec. 5, to the Health Department, the agency said.

    In a news release late Monday afternoon, the Health Department said an unknown amount of oil leaked from the pipeline into Ash Coulee Creek.

    The agency sent personnel to the site, and will monitor the investigation into the leak.

    No other details were immediately available.

