Interstate 94 closed from Dickinson to Valley City

Conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow causing long stretches of icy roads and near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions, according to the transportation department.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

Motorists should be aware the following advisories are still in effect:

A travel alert is in effect for western North Dakota including Dickinson and surrounding areas, as well as for eastern North Dakota including Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas. Conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.