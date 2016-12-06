A no travel advisory is in effect for Minot, Devils Lake, Bismarck, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and surrounding areas due to strong winds, low visibility, blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous driving conditions. Motorists in these areas should not travel due to hazardous conditions.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur. For road information, call 511 or visit www.dot.nd.gov.