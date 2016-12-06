No injuries in property crash on Highway 2 near Larimore

Dusty Weinreis, 30, Mandan, N.D., was driving the Peterbilt eastbound on Highway 2 with a loaded cattle trailer. The vehicle struck a series of snow drifts when merging from the right lane to the left lane, causing the driver’s vision to be obscured, the patrol said. The vehicle drifted to the median shoulder and the left wheels slipped into the median, tipping the Peterbilt on its side.

The truck was righted and moved to a nearby farmstead to unload the cattle, 13 of the 111 on board died or were euthanized.

Weinreis was uninjured and cited for failing to exercise due caution while operating a commercial motor vehicle in hazardous conditions.