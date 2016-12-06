Four vehicles involved in crash on Highway 2

Alex Weston, 26, Cando, N.D., was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound when Weston struck the Ford F-250 patrol vehicle and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The Dodge, driven by Shane Ebertowski, 46, Grand Forks, was stopped and waiting to proceed past the crash when it was struck.

The Dodge was pushed into a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by Christopher Hicks, 25, of the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The Cadillac was also stopped and waiting to proceed past the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crashes. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crashes.