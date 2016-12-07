Minot mayor's effort for hepatitis screening fall short

Mayor Chuck Barney told the Minot City Council Monday night that both Trinity Health and First District Health Unit have declined to provide screening, citing information from the North Dakota Health Department and Centers for Disease Control that widespread testing is unnecessary.

Barney wrote a letter to First District and Trinity on Sept. 7 following a request for city assistance from Minot resident Kristi Burgess at a September council meeting. He also spoke with representatives of the organizations about working together to provide the free testing in light of 52 cases identified in Minot a few years ago.

Called the nation's largest outbreak, the cases led to a lawsuit against ManorCare Health Services, the Minot nursing home where many of the cases were first identified, and Trinity Health. The case continues to move forward against Trinity, although plaintiffs dropped the case against ManorCare. ManorCare and Trinity also are in litigation against each other.

Sanford Health contacted Barney to offer any assistance that would be useful and would not interfere with Trinity's participation. Sanford later agreed to provide the testing if it received an invitation to do so from First District.

First District issued a letter to the city Nov. 1 saying it would not offer testing for a number of reasons, but mostly because the CDC and State Health Department didn't feel it was necessary. Barney said Lisa Clute, the health unit's executive director, reiterated that position with him Monday.

Barney also met with Trinity president John Kutch and other Trinity officials and medical staff Monday.

"During the conversation, they explained that in March of 2016, the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta and the North Dakota Department of Health announced that after testing 1,800 patients and after 24 months of monitoring without any additional cases, they have concluded there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community," Barney said.

Trinity stated concerned individuals can ask to have Hepatitis C added to their blood work during regular checkups, or if they fall into one of the risk groups, they should seek the testing, according to Barney.

"We have exhausted the avenues that are open to us, and the professionals that we rely on — the North Dakota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta — have indicated there is no need for additional testing," Barney said. "There's really very little at this point that the city can do to take that down the road any further."

Burgess thanked the mayor and council but continued to support testing.

"The bottom line is just do not be fooled," she said. With no pinpointed source of the 52 cases identified in Minot and the rate of hepatitis C nationally, it would be foolish to think there aren't more cases, she said.

"Regardless of the response you are getting, I am not going to let this go away, and I hope other members of the city are equally concerned." she said. "(If) we find out that somebody else has it and their liver is damaged and they are dying, it's not a pleasant thing to see. I think the least that we could offer the community is some free testing, and I appreciate that Sanford was willing to take a stand to help out. I am disappointed in the response, obviously, from Trinity and the First District Health Unit, but as members of our city, our council, it should be outrageous to you that they are not willing to provide any additional testing."

Minot resident Chris Todd urged Barney to keep looking for a way to bring the testing to Minot.

"I think there are a lot of people counting on this," Todd said. "I think you have taken a very strong leadership role in this, that many other people wouldn't be willing to do," he said. "We need that same sort of leadership at the state level because we don't believe the Department of Health is doing the due diligence that you did."

Even by CDC testing standards in other outbreaks, to only test 1,800 people is ridiculous, he said.

"We can't just keep brushing this under rug and in another 20 years we are ground zero for hep C," he said.