Update - I-94 open from Dickinson to Fargo

I-94 is open from Dickinson to Mandan as well.

A No Travel advisory remains in effect for areas east of Baismarck due to strong winds, low visibility, blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous driving conditions.

A Travel Alert is in effect for Jamestown, Valley City Bismarck, Williston, Minot, Devils Lake, Grand Forks and Fargo and areas west of Bismarck due to strong winds, icy roads and blowing snow reducing visibility.

Call 511 or go to www.dot.nd.gov for current information about road conditions in the state.