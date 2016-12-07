A blizzard warning means severe winter conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and or blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility is likely. Whiteout conditions will occur, making travel dangerous.

The blizzard warning is in effect for an area from Renville County down to Stutsman County.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until Thursday morning from and covers an area from Minot to Bottineau and down to Jamestown, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong northwest winds will continue across much of central North Dakota this evening. Wind chills from minus 20 to minus 25 are expected in central North Dakota tonight into Thursday morning.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have extended a no-travel advisory to include areas of eastern North Dakota. Cities included in the advisory are Jamestown, Devils Lake, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and the surrounding area. People are advised to not travel in these areas due to blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous driving conditions.