NDSU, university system explore deeper budget cuts.

Tammy Dolan, chief financial officer for the university system, said officials have been analyzing the budgets of every institution since the idea of a 10 percent cut in higher education spending for the 2017-19 biennium was floated earlier this year.

"We are already looking at it," Dolan said. "And we will continue to look at it as we go forward."

Dalrymple's proposed 15 percent higher education budget cut includes a provision allowing 2.5 percent tuition hikes in each year of the biennium to help make up for lost state funding.

The proposal comes after a year that's seen significant state budget cuts to make up for revenues lost in the crash of oil and commodities prices. The governor ordered a 4.05 percent spending cut last spring, and 2.5 percent in cuts were mandated by the Legislature in a special session in August.

Dolan got a heads up in September on the possible need for deeper cuts. She said the university system was also following the revenue forecast.

In November, NDSU President Dean Bresciani told the NDSU Foundation and Alumni Association that he had directed his campus to prepare for 15 percent budget cuts.

He told that group's executive governing board that, if required, another 5 percent in cuts would be more painful and damaging than a 90-percent budget, which at NDSU should not require layoffs or elimination of academic programs.

NDSU spokeswoman Sadie Rudolph said Wednesday that the governor's budget proposal is being analyzed.

"At NDSU, Provost Beth Ingram and Vice President (Bruce) Bollinger have led an inclusive budget study process over the past several months, in preparation for an expected reduction in state funding," Rudolph said. "The input from campus and discussions to date will be valuable when we receive the executive recommendation."

"We will protect and sustain programs that are central to supporting our students, faculty and staff," she added. "We will maintain our focus on our core mission as a student-focused, land grant, research university."

One item that didn't make it in the governor's proposed budget was replacing NDSU's Dunbar Hall, a chemistry building built in 1964 that ranked second on the university system's list of life-safety priorities.

The cost of replacing Dunbar was estimated at $45.9 million. Legislators last session approved a replacement project for Dunbar, which had two fires in four years, contingent on a revenue target that wasn't met.

Dolan cautioned that the budgetary process has a long way to go.

"We know those numbers won't be final until April or May when the Legislature is over. ... We really won't know those answers until spring," she said.

Similarly, lawmakers could have a different view of tuition hikes than the governor, Dolan said.