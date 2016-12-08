No-travel advisory lifted for Jamestown, Valley City

A no-travel advisory remains in effect in central North Dakota due low visibility, drifted snow and stranded vehicles on the roadway. Cities included in the no-travel advisory are Velva, Harvey, Carrington, Fessenden, McClusky and surrounding areas.

U.S. Highway 52 is blocked from Carrington to Velva due to vehicles becoming stuck and stranded on the roadway blocking traffic. DOT services may not be available if you become stranded in this area. Due to high amounts of backed up traffic, there is no parking available in communities surrounding this route.

In addition, a travel alert remains in effect for areas in northeastern North Dakota, including Grand Forks, Grafton, Pembina and surrounding areas.

Motorists should slow down and drive according to conditions as there are still many areas in the state with severe snow drifts blocking roads and areas of low visibility, the NDDOT said. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or visit www.dot.nd.gov.