No-travel advisory lifted for Carrington, Fessenden

U.S. Highway 52 is still blocked from Carrington to Harvey due to snow drifts on the roadway and a large number of vehicles stuck and stranded on the roadway blocking traffic. N.D. Highway 3, N.D. Highway 30 and N.D. Highway 200 in this region are also impassable due to snow drifts and stranded vehicles.

A travel alertremains in effect for areas in northeastern North Dakota, including Grand Forks, Grafton, Pembina and surrounding areas.

Motorists should be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling.

For road information, call 511 or visit www.dot.nd.gov.