Three arrested Thursday at Backwater Bridge
BISMARCK — Three Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were arrested Thursday for allegedly crossing the police barricade at the Backwater Bridge on Highway 1806.
According to the Morton County Sheriff's Department, the men were arrested for criminal trespass. Authorities believe the incident was staged, as a fourth person was seen on the camp side of the line videotaping.
Video provided by the sheriff's department shows the men on the north side of the bridge.
Police monitor the bridge from a distance. They moved their armored vehicles back from the barricade last week after making an agreement that the protesters would stay off the bridge.