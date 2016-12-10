Search
    Man suspected of bomb threat in parking lot

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:30 a.m.
    WEST FARGO – A Fargo man was arrested and jailed after making a bomb threat in the West Fargo Police Department's parking lot early Friday morning, Dec. 9, police said.

    Shane Duval, 37, approached officers and told them that his vehicle, which was parked in the "police vehicle only" part of the lot, had a bomb in it, West Fargo police officer Eric Sorenson said in a news release.

    The Red River Valley Regional Bomb Squad then responded and cleared the vehicle, but no explosives were found, Sorenson said.

