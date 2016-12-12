Kulm woman injured in head-on crash

Michelle Steinwand was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry southbound on U.S. Highway 281 shortly after 11 a.m. The Toyota drifted into the northbound lane before striking a 2015 Volvo semitrailer pulling an enclosed trailer driven by Charles Carlisle, 43, Theodore, Ala., in a head-on collision, the patrol said.

Steinwand sustained serious injuries and was transported by the Edgeley Volunteer Ambulance Service to Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown then flown to a hospital in Fargo, the patrol said. Steinwand was wearing a seat belt, and her airbag was deployed.

The patrol said snow on the roadway created fog and reduced visibility.

Carlisle was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.