Casting Crowns to make three tour stops in region
FARGO—The Casting Crowns will make stops in the three-state region in early April.
The contemporary Christian rock band will be in Minneapolis at the Target Center on April 8, in Fargo the next day—April 9—at the Fargodome, then will travel to Sioux Falls for a concert on April 11 as part of its 40-city tour this winter and spring.
Ticket sales for Fargo and Minneapolis dates weren't available Monday.
However, for the Sioux Falls show tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
The Very Next Thing tour follows their newest album by the same name.
The Grammy-winning Casting Crowns started in 1999 in Daytona Beach, Fla., by youth pastor Mark Hall, who serves as the band's lead vocalist.