Casting Crowns to make three tour stops in region

Ticket sales for Fargo and Minneapolis dates weren't available Monday.

However, for the Sioux Falls show tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

The Very Next Thing tour follows their newest album by the same name.

The country's top selling Christian music act since 2007, the Casting Crowns will also be in Minneapolis on April 8.

The Grammy-winning Casting Crowns started in 1999 in Daytona Beach, Fla., by youth pastor Mark Hall, who serves as the band's lead vocalist.