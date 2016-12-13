Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Valve failure leads to oil spill in Divide County

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:05 a.m.

    FORTUNA, N.D. - A valve failure at an oil and gas well caused about 260 barrels, or 10,920 gallons, of oil to spill over the weekend in Divide County, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said Monday, Dec. 12.

    Murex Petroleum Corp. said the spill occurred Saturday at a site about 7 miles south of Fortuna. The spill was contained within the dike around the tank, officials said.

    A state inspector has been to the site and will monitor the cleanup. Cold temperatures contributed to the valve failure, said Alison Ritter, spokeswoman for the Oil and Gas Division.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateOil spillvalve failuredivide countyMurex Petroleum Corp.fortunaNorth Dakota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement