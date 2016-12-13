Lovett, Hiatt, Against Me! announce Fargo shows
FARGO — Fargo-based events promoter Jade Presents announced two new shows for next year.
Singer/songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will share the Fargo Theatre stage on Feb. 26. The two will swap songs and stories in what is billed as "an acoustic evening."
Tickets for this reserved-seating show are $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50.
Punk group Against Me! plays March 31 at Sanctuary Events Center. The quartet rocked the punk world in 2012 when singer Laura Jane Grace came out as transgender, a topic explored on the group's 2014 album "Transgender Dysphoria Blues."
The group's most recent album, "Shape Shift with Me," was released in September.
Tickets for this all-ages, general admission show are $22.50 in advance, $25.50 the day of the show.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at at the Tickets300 box office, jadepresents.com, or by calling (866) 300-8300.